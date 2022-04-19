0
Baba Alhassan bags brace in FC Hermannstadt win over Steaua Bucuresti in Romania

2021 05 17 4 Cristiano Si Baba Alhassan 81506 Baba Alhassan

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Baba Alhassan scored twice to help FC Hermannstadt defeat Steaua Bucuresti in the Romania second-tier.

The midfielder opened the scoring in the 13th minute before adding his second goal in the 27th minute.

Steaua Bucuresti pulled one back before the break through Bogdan Chipirliu.

But Valentin Buhăcianu and Silviu Balaure the third and fourth goal as FC Hermannstadt walloped Steaua Bucuresti 4-1.

Baba Alhassan side who are seeking promotion to the Romanian top-flight currently sits 2nd on the play-off table with 52 points.

They trail leaders Petrolul by 5 points.

