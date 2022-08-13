0
Baba Alhassan opens up on dream to play in the English Premier League

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Baba Alhassan has disclosed that he wants to reach the highest level of football in his career.

The midfielder currently plays his football in Romania where he plays for the top-flight side, FC Hermannstadt.

Speaking in an interview after recently netting a brace to propel the team to secure a 2-1 win against FC Voluntari, Baba Alhassan says he wants to continue working hard to improve.

According to him, Ivorian great Yaya Toure is his idol and he wishes to also play in the English Premier League at some point.

“I don't know if someone will call me (no – for a transfer). I am very happy here, I have one year left on my contract, but I hope. I want to reach the highest level in football. I have an idol, Yaya Toure. The Premier League is my favorite championship,” said Baba Alhassan.

At the moment, reports indicate that the Ghanaian midfielder is courting a lot of interest from a number of clubs in Europe.

He has one year remaining on his contract with FC Hermannstadt.

