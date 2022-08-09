0
Baba Alhassan's brace powers Hermannstadt to victory against Voluntari in Romania

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder, Baba Alhassan, scored a brace to help Hermannstadt beat Voluntari in the Romanian topflight league on Monday night.

Alhassan, who has now netted four goals in four games, first opened the scoring with a clever half volley in the 23rd minute before his long-range strike in the 34-minute beat the Voluntari shot-stopper.

The visitors pulled one back in the 39th minute through Adam Nemec.

Alhassan has been in fine form this season for the newcomers as they remain unbeaten in the opening four games of the campaign.

He also scored a brace in the opening day victory over Mioveni.

Hermannstadt currently sits third on the Liga I table with the Ghanaian in the top scorers chat with four goals.

The Sibiu-based club next travel to Farul for the fifth game of the season.

