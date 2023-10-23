Baba Alhassan scores first league goal of the season in Hermannstadt home win

Baba Alhassan

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan got his first goal of the season in the Romanian Superliga on Saturday when FC Hermannstadt thrashed Dinamo Bucuresti.

Hermannstadt climbed up on the league standings following an emphatic 4-0 drubbing of Dinamo at the Stadionul Municipal in Sibiu.



Former Romania international forward Silviu Balaure broke the deadlock of the match in the 5th minute before young midfielder Alexandru Jipa added a second goal a few minutes later.



Balaure scored again eight minutes after the half-time break to increase the tally for Hermannstadt.

Alhassan sealed the victory for Hermannstadt after founding the back of the net with a stunning strike from inside the box.



The 23-year-old Ghanaian has played 15 matches in all competitions this season for Hermannstadt and has scored two goals in the process.