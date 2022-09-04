0
Menu
Sports

Baba Iddrisu misses Mallorca's draw with Girona through injury

Iddrisu Baba 610x400.jpeg Baba Iddrisu

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu missed his side RCD Mallorca's Spanish La Liga game against Girona on Saturday due to an injury.

Mallorca scored very late in the game but was pecked back through a late penalty that was converted by Samuel Saiz to make it 1-1.

The host managed to score a late goal from Antonio Jose Arenas and thought that was enough before a late penalty in added time changes three points to a point.

Baba Iddrisu has an injury as he is suffering fibrillar rupture in the adductor which kept him out of the game.

The defensive midfielder has played just five minutes since the start of the Spanish La Liga season.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE