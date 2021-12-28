Baba Iddrisu to be available for Real Mallorca’s game against Barcelona in January

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu will be available for Real Mallorca against Barcelona on January 2, 2022.

A decision by the CAF Confederation Cup will mean European clubs will be able to delay the release of players until January 3, 2022.



Baba Iddrisu has been invited to the Ghana team for the AFCON and will be released by the Spanish club after the game against Barcelona.



He recovered from a muscle injury and could miss up to four matches in the Spanish League with Real Mallorca and at least one in the Copa del Rey (against SD Éibar) depending on how far the Ghana team will go in the tournament.

The tournament starts from January 9- 6 February 2022.



Baba Iddrisu has made 16 appearances and scored one goal for Real Mallorca this season.