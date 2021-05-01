Baba Ijesha case: Wetin don happun since di arrest of top Nollywood actor

Olarenwaju James wey everi body know as Baba Ijesha

Olarenwaju James wey everi body know as Baba Ijesha na multi-talented Nollywood actor wey dey popular for mostly Yoruba and English movies.

Toktok person for Lagos State Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, say dia initial investigation show say di actor don dey rape di girl since she dey 7 years old.



Im matter become wetin Nigerians dey tok about since im arrest by di Lagos state police command sake of allegation say im rape one 14 year old girl - though di mata never reach court.



New informate come out afta Nigeria popular comedienne Princess react to pipo wey dey demand for di CCTV evidence on di alleged rape incident wey she claim say happun for her house.



E don reach one week way Baba Ijesha dey for police custody.



Tins you need know about Baba Ijesha arrest;



Baba Ijesha na 48 years old.

Police for Lagos arrest am on Thursday April 22, 2021 and investigation start since dat time.



Since im arrest Nigerian entertainers begin argue over di mata - Iyabo Ojo, Biodun Okeowo, Tonto Dike and Femi Branch na some of those wey want make di Law catch up with Baba Ijesha but Kehinde Adams, Yomi Fabiyi and some oda actors say make everi bodi dey patient make police finish dia work.



Plenty Nigerians don also put mouth for di matter as dem ask dem ask police to finish di investigation on time make di matter go court.



Police never fit carry Baba Ijesha go court sake of JUSUN strike wey make courts no dey function.



Toktok person for di Theatre arts and motion pictures practitioners association of Nigeria (Tampan) Yemi Amodu for di statement wey dem bring out condemn di defilement case but say make everi body wait till court find am guilty.



