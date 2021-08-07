Baba Mensah joins Finnish giants HJK Helsinki

Ghanaian defender Baba Mensah

Ghanaian defender Baba Mensah has joined Finnish giants HJK Helsinki in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old joins HJK from another Finnish side Illves for the remainder of the season with an option to extend for a further year.



Mensah is a big and strong head of defense, an experienced player strengthens a young team in every aspect of it, HJK's Sporting Director Henri Määttä says.

Mensah played for Finnish side Illves for three and half seasons from Ghanaian side Inter Allies in 2017.



The Ghanaian defender has had stints Swedish side BK Hacken, Danish Club FF Viborg, and Illves.