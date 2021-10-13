Baba-Partey midfield partnership ideal for Black Stars - Augustine Arhinful

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, says Thomas Partey and Iddrisu Baba will be an ideal partnership for the Black Stars in the midfield.

Thomas Partey and Iddrisu Baba played together in Ghana’s win over Zimbabwe in both legs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Coach Milovan Rajevac paired Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew in midfield in the first half against Zimbabwe in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The partnership between Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey was ineffective leading to the Zimbabwean threatening the goal area of the Black Stars which led to the equalizer just after recess.



According to Augustine Arhinful, Milovan Rajevac should consider Iddrisu Baba and Thomas Partey in the midfield for the Black Stars.

“It was a very good performance, and in the first half they were far too behind but many of us were wondering why he didn't pair Thomas Partey and Baba Iddrissu in the middle, and it allowed the Zimbabweans to dominate in the middle”.



“Baba Iddrissu keeps it very simple and pairing him with Partey is the icing on the cake. I think there's still work to do and I'm still confident we will make it.”



Ghana defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in Harare on Tuesday to keep their chances of making a place in the play-offs.