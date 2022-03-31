Baba Rahman back to Reading FC training after injury recovery

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma has returned to training after recovering from an injury that kept him out of action for over a month.

The former Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko left-back has been out since mid-February when he suffered the injury while in action for Reading FC in the English Championship.



As a result of the injury, Baba was unable to play in Ghana's 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.



The Black Stars beat Nigeria on away goal rule to secure qualification to Qatar. The first leg in Kumasi ended 0-0 and Ghana earned a crucial 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday to eliminate their West African rivals.



The defender, on the other hand, has returned to training ahead of this weekend's games in the English Championship.

In the current season, he has made 24 appearances for Reading.



Rahman is loan at Reading for reigning European champions Chelsea.



