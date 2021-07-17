Baba Rahman excels in Chelsea's first pre-season win over Peterborough United

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman was in action in Chelsea's first pre-season win over Peterborough United on Saturday at the Cobham Training Grounds.

Chelsea recorded a 6-1 big win over English Championship outfit Peterborough United in a friendly on Saturday morning.



Striker Tammy Abraham, Broja, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were all on the scoresheet for Thomas Tuchel's side.



Rahman climbed off the bench to provide an assist in Chelsea's heavy win ahead of their 2021/22 season's campaign.



He aided Moroccan international Ziyech to score a hat-trick after setting up his first goal.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Greece side PAOK Thessaloniki and won the Greek Cup with the Black and Whites lads.



Rahman is hoping to grab a place in the Chelsea team ahead of the 2021/22 season campaign.



He joined Chelsea from German Bundesliga side, Augsburg in 2015.



