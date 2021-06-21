Baba Rahman makes donation to support juvenile football in Tamale

Black Stars player, Baba Abdul Rhaman (middle) presenting the items

Black Stars left-back, Baba Rahman, has donated football equipment worth GH¢1000 to support juvenile football in Tamale.

Baba Rahman donated the football equipment this afternoon to help upcoming footballers in the Northern Region.



This is the second time he is making such a donation with the first donation made to his former school, Our Lady Of Fatima JHS and Young Dakpem’yili Junior High School.

Baba Rahman played for Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko in Ghana. He is a Chelsea player but currently on loan at PAOK in Greece.