Baba Rahman opens up on his relationship with Andy Yiadom

Ghana international Baba Rahman

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Baba Rahman has revealed that he has had a good relationship with Andy Yiadom since 2017.

The duo currently plies their trade for Championship club Reading FC in England.

According to the on-loan Chelsea defender, his relationship with the Reading FC captain has been better off since 2017.

“It’s always an honour to represent my country and I’m looking forward to the games coming up.

“I don’t know how they are going to manage it but it will be strange for us to have a break in November to play the World Cup.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Yids (Andy Yiadom) since 2017 and we’ve carried that on when I came here.”

Baba Rahman returned to Reading on loan for the second consecutive season after spending last season there.

Andy Yiadom on the hand was named captain of the Championship club before the start of the 2022/23 season.

Source: footballghana.com
