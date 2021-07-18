Baba Rahman plays first game under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Ghana defender Baba Rahman and Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech

Ghana defender Baba Rahman played his first game under manager Thomas Tuchel in their 6-1 humbling of lower tier side Peterborough United.

The preseason clash which was played at Cobham on Saturday saw the Ghana left back coming on in the second half in the first dress rehearsal of the UEFA Champions League winners.



The game is Baba’s first game under the German manager since his return from PAOK Thessaloniki on loan.



The experienced left back made a huge impression in the second half announcing what can be an impressive return at Cobham.

The Ghanaian has been a subject of endless loan spells at Chelsea since joining the side half a decade ago.



It is unclear whether Baba will be going out on loan again but the Ghanaian has started on a brighter note for English giants.



Rahman won the Greece Cup with PAOK Thessaloniki where he played the just-ended season on loan.