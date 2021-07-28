Baba Rahman provides assist in Chelsea pre-season win over Bournemouth

Baba Rahman with Hakim Ziyech

Ghana international, Baba Abdul Rahman continued his fine form in pre-season on Tuesday night as he assisted a goal for Chelsea to help the team to come from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

The two English Clubs are preparing for the 2021/2022 football season and today locked horns in a pre-season friendly match.



In a game that ended goalless at the end of the first half, Emiliano Marcondes scored in the 66th minute to open the scoring for Bournemouth.



Pegged behind, the Chelsea team showed character and equalized six minutes later. Ghana defender Baba Rahman sent in a delightful cross to teenager Armando Broja who showed impressive composure before slotting his effort into the back of the Bournemouth net.



With academy boy Ike Ugbo also finding the back of the net for Chelsea in the 76th minute, the Blues completed a 2-1 comeback win at the end of the exercise.

Today’s assist means that Baba Rahman has provided two assists in Chelsea’s pre-season.



He is pushing for a place in the Thomas Tuchel squad for the upcoming football season.



