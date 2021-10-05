Baba Rahman reacts to Reading's away win at Cardiff

Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman

Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman, has described Reading's away victory at Cardiff as a 'mad performance'.

The Ghana international continues to enjoy game time and has been a solid addition to the Royals, playing a crucial role in their current run of form.



The win on Saturday means Reading have lost just a game in their last five matches in the English championship.



Junior Hoillet's 38-minute strike earned the visitors all three points at the Cardiff City Stadium.



"Any Royal still awake? that was some mad performance. Enjoy your weekend. Nice to have you back skipper," wrote the Ghanaian wing back on Twitter.

Rahman joined Reading in the summer transfer window on loan from European champions Chelsea.



