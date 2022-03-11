Baba Rahman ruled out of Black Stars World Cup playoff games against Nigeria

Ghana defender, Abdul Baba Rahman

Ghana defender, Abdul Baba Rahman has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria later this month.

The Reading defender has been out of action since mid-February after picking up a knee injury against Preston North End in the Championship.



However, Reading boss Paul Ince has divulged the 27-year-old left-back will continue to be sidelined in the two to three weeks making him available for the World Cup play-off.



Ghana's hopes of having the Chelsea loanee to face the Super Eagles have been quashed.



"Rahman is two or three weeks away. Halilovic is maybe another week or so away. It's tough because these players have been out a while and we need to get them back up to scratch," Ince said in a press conference ahead of this weekend's match against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, reports in the local media suggest that Hearts of Oak left-back, Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah will fill the void for the two crucial games.



The two-legged games will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana and on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Rahman has made a total appearance of 24 in the ongoing English Skybet Championship.