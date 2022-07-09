Baba Rahman set to leave Chelsea this summer

Ghana defender, Baba Rahman

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is set to leave Chelsea this summer after the Blues did not include him in their pre-season tour squad.

The blues have travelled to the United States to prepare for the 2022/23 season without the left-back.



Rahman, who joined Chelsea in 2015, has two years remaining on his current contract and is set to leave the club permanently.



The 27-year-old Ghana international is clearly not in manager Thomas Tuchel's long-term plans, so the club wants to sell him.



Chelsea, who paid more than 20 million pounds to sign Rahman from Augsburg, are hoping to recoup some of their investment.



As reported in June, Middlesbrough, Reading, PAOK FC, Augsburg have all approached Chelsea to sign Rahman.



Last season, Middlesbrough kept a close eye on Rahman's performances at Reading and were impressed.

Now, manager Chris Wilder is plotting a move after allowing left-back Neil Taylor to leave on free this month.



Reading, on the other hand, wants to keep hold of the 5ft 11in ace, and PAOK has also returned for him.



Augsburg, another of Rahman's former clubs, are also said to be interested in signing him.



Even though he has barely been there, Chelsea handed the player a new three-year extension last summer.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands Rahman's representatives are working on securing the best deal for the player.