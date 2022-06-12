Baba Rahman to decide future after Ghana game

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman is set to take a critical decision about his future at London club Chelsea after a successful loan spell in the English Championship with Reading FC.

After seven painstaking years at Chelsea, the Black Stars left-back is weighing up options and could finally leave the Blues in the summer transfer window, with several clubs interested in securing his services.



Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 after a high-flying campaign in the German Bundesliga with Augsburg, but his career in England was blighted with injuries.



And he had to spend most of his time on loan at various clubs including a return to the Bundesliga in 2016, where he linked up with manager Domenico Todesco.



After a successful 18 month spell in Germany, he was recalled by the Blues following the arrival of Antonio Conte.



However, the Italian gaffer did nit get along with the Ghanaian, forcing Baba Rahman to request for another loan spell, and was shipped to Reims in France.

He ended up playing for POAK in Greece and Real Malloca in Spain before Thomas Tuchel came in to hand him a lifeline at Chelsea but after failing to make the Premier League squad, Baba joined Reading FC.



His outstanding displays in the English Championship has seen him pop up on the radar of Middlesborough and other clubs.



The UEFA Super Cup winner has two more years remaining of his Chelsea deal but could make a decision on his future in the coming days.



Baba Rahman is currently with the Black Stars team in Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament, where he is expected to start in Tuesday's game against Chile.