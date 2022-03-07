Baba Rahman to miss Ghana's game against Nigeria?

Ghana defender Baba Rahman

The availability of Reading defender Abdul Baba Rahman for the 2022 World Cup play-off between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria has become an issue of concern due to the defender’s lack of action for the past few weeks.



An injury sustained on February 19, 2022 has kept the left back out of the Reading side for the past two weeks and doubts remain about his fitness for the game.



The doubts have been heightened by his absence in Reading’s 3-2 victory over Preston North End on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Footballghana.com reports that despite the uncertainty about his fitness, coach Otto Addo will name the Chelsea-loanee in the squad for the doubleheader against Nigeria.



The first leg of the tie will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25. The second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar.



Rahman has 41 appearances for the Black Stars and scored one goal in the process.