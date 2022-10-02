Baba Rahman to spend four weeks on the sidelines after latest injury

Ghanaian international, Abdul Baba Rahman has suffered an injury setback at his club, Reading FC.
The defender was in the running to start for his club in the English Championship match against Huddersfield Town this weekend.
However, during training in the week, Baba Abdul Rahman picked an injury on Thursday.
Following an assessment on Friday, he was ruled out of the Huddersfield Town match on Saturday.
After the game which ended 3-1 in favour of the home team, Reading FC manager Paul Ince disclosed that Baba Rahman will be out for four weeks.
“I don’t know. It’s been a bad couple of days for us. We lost Baba on Thursday and he's out for a month," Reading FC manager Paul Ince said.
Fortunately for Baba Rahman, he is expected to recover in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
- ‘We’ve waited for that one’ – Arsenal boss on Partey’s goal vs Tottenham
- Ex-Arsenal defender warns club to do everything possible to prevent Partey getting injured
- David Atanga sent off in KV Oostende's defeat to Genk
- Jordan Ayew unhappy Thiago Silva was not sent off for deliberate handball
- 'It was a great goal and we practised that a lot' - Arsenal skipper on Partey's goal
- Read all related articles