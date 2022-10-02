Baba Rahman to spend four weeks on the sidelines after latest injury

Ghana left-back, Baba Rahman

Ghanaian international, Abdul Baba Rahman has suffered an injury setback at his club, Reading FC.

The defender was in the running to start for his club in the English Championship match against Huddersfield Town this weekend.



However, during training in the week, Baba Abdul Rahman picked an injury on Thursday.



Following an assessment on Friday, he was ruled out of the Huddersfield Town match on Saturday.

After the game which ended 3-1 in favour of the home team, Reading FC manager Paul Ince disclosed that Baba Rahman will be out for four weeks.



“I don’t know. It’s been a bad couple of days for us. We lost Baba on Thursday and he's out for a month," Reading FC manager Paul Ince said.



Fortunately for Baba Rahman, he is expected to recover in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.