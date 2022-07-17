Baba Rahman trains with Chelsea’s development squad as he nears exit

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman has been training with Chelsea's development squad in preparation for his departure from the club.

Manager Thomas Tuchel left out Rahman from the squad for the USA pre-season tour.



The German's decision to exclude the left-back makes it clear that Rahman is not in his plans for the upcoming season.



As a result, Rahman has been staying in shape by training with the development squad while his agent negotiates an exit from the Premier League club.



The 28-year-old has been a Chelsea player since 2015, having joined the club from German club Augsburg for more than 20 million pounds.



He signed an extension before the start of last season, so his current contract will expire in 2024.

Rahman spent last season on loan at Reading FC in the English Championship, his fifth loan in a row.



Rahman is expected to decide his future before the season begins in August.



However, he has been training hard and has travelled to the United States with the development squad to play pre-season games against Watford, Real Monarchs, Toronto FC, and Colorado Rapids.



As previously reported, Middlesbrough, Reading, PAOK FC, and Augsburg have all approached Chelsea about signing Rahman, with the Blues open to a permanent departure.