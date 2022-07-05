0
Menu
Sports

Baba Yara Stadium unavailable for top 4 tournament - NSA writes to GHALCA

Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium File photo of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has reportedly written to the leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) to inform the association that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will not be available to be used for the GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

Following a successful end to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, GHALCA has confirmed that it will be hosting a top-four tournament.

Despite calls for the tournament to be increased to a top 6, it has stressed that it only has plans for a top-four.

According to information gathered from Akoma FM, GHALCA’s plans to host the top four tournament in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will have to change.

This is because the NSA has made it clear that the Stadium will not be available for use.

The explanation is that there is an impending arrival of CAF Inspection Teams to inspect the stadium.

The NSA wants to put things in order to ensure the needed clearance can be secured for the stadium to host all international matches.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong