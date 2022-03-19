Baba Yara stadium not available for activities until Ghana-Nigeria match – GFA

File Photo: Entrance to the Baba Yara Sports stadium

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will not be available to carry out activities until Ghana’s FIFA World Cup playoff tie against West African neighbors’ Nigeria.

The Black Stars and the Super Green Eagles lock horns come next week Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Ghana was set to host the Nigerians at the Cape Coast Stadium but following complained from the away side about the state of the facility which prompted Africa’s Football governing body, CAF to move the match from that ground.



The hosts thus offered to move the game to Kumasi and after a visit by a CAF Licensing Inspection team, the venue was approved for the game.



With measures to maintain the stadium for CAF and FIFA standard, the GFA has insisted that its decision was taken to allow the necessary changes ordered by CAF ahead of the match to be made.



A communique quoted by the FA said “The Baba Yara sports stadium will not be available for activities from now till the FIFA world cup match between Ghana and Nigeria has been honoured. This is to enable preparations of the Stadium for the first leg fixture on Friday, March 25 2022 at 7:30pm.”



The decision, it says will also help to fulfill some criteria given by the Confederation of African Football to ensure that the stadium is up to standard for the game.

Below are some eight conditions given to Ghana as a requirement for the use of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium;



Installation of new international standard, modern and comfortable officials’ benches at pitch level;



Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field;



Increase seating and lockers in the teams’ dressing rooms to reach (25) persons;



Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms and ensure that is equipped with all the necessary materials and CAF requirements;



Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials dressing room;

General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment;



VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements;



Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room and media centre, installing new and modern equipment.



CAF added that it would appoint a stadium inspector to conduct an on-site assessment of the stadium to ensure that the conditions are met up till the day of the match.