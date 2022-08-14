1
Menu
Sports

Baba Yara stadium will be ready by August - NSA Regional Director

Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium Baba Yara Stadium

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah has disclosed that the Baba Yara Stadium will be ready by the end of August and will be in good shape to host Asante Kotoko's African campaign.

CAF deemed the stadium unfit to host international games with renovation works currently ongoing.

The Cape Coast Stadium is been considered as an alternative venue for Kotoko, who will compete in this year's CAF Champions League, however, NSA Regional Director, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah is confident Baba Yara stadium will be ready before the campaign starts.

"It's surprising to hear that Baba Yara Sports Stadium cannot host Kotoko's African campaign because such information would have been communicated first to the NSA or GFA," Appiah told Akoma FM.

"We are currently working consistently on meeting CAF requirements. By the end of August, we should be done with it." I'm told Kotoko can still appeal to CAF for an inspection to be conducted on the facility. The facility looks good.

He added, "Fans of Kotoko should be calm, I am confident that with the efforts of other stakeholders, their games will be played here in Kumasi."

"If Blacks Stars were able to play here against Nigeria which was more crucial, how much more African games."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia