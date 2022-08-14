Baba Yara stadium will be ready by August - NSA Regional Director

Baba Yara Stadium

Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah has disclosed that the Baba Yara Stadium will be ready by the end of August and will be in good shape to host Asante Kotoko's African campaign.

CAF deemed the stadium unfit to host international games with renovation works currently ongoing.



The Cape Coast Stadium is been considered as an alternative venue for Kotoko, who will compete in this year's CAF Champions League, however, NSA Regional Director, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah is confident Baba Yara stadium will be ready before the campaign starts.



"It's surprising to hear that Baba Yara Sports Stadium cannot host Kotoko's African campaign because such information would have been communicated first to the NSA or GFA," Appiah told Akoma FM.

"We are currently working consistently on meeting CAF requirements. By the end of August, we should be done with it." I'm told Kotoko can still appeal to CAF for an inspection to be conducted on the facility. The facility looks good.



He added, "Fans of Kotoko should be calm, I am confident that with the efforts of other stakeholders, their games will be played here in Kumasi."



"If Blacks Stars were able to play here against Nigeria which was more crucial, how much more African games."