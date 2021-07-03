'Back to business'- Alexander Djiku starts preseason with Strasbourg

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku has recovered from injury in time to start preseason with French Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.

The 26-year-old joined his Strasbourg teammates this week as the team started the preseason with gym work.



The Ligue 1 outfit will start ball work next week and have lined up four friendlies before the start of next season.



Strasbourg will play Swiss clubs FC Basel and Young Boys on July 9 and 13 respectively before facing Belgium side, Cercle Brugge.



They will complete the sessions with a game against German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.



Alexander Djiku has been an integral member of Strasbourg since their promotion to the topflight.

Last season he was named the third-best player at the club and also earned a nomination for the Ligue 1 best defender of the year.



