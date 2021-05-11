Bad officiating a threat to our title chances – Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako, the skipper for Accra Great Olympics

Gladson Awako, the skipper for Accra Great Olympics is confident of his side’s title winning chances.

Olympics are in the frame for a league title and currently sit third on the 18-team league with forty points. But Awako is concerned that their title bid could be hampered by poor officiating.



"There are still more games to be played because there are soo many games to be played and the league is very competitive,” he said in an interview.



“Olympics have had unfair officiating this season and if things go on fairly we can win the title. Most of the games we have lost away was due to bad officiating."



Awako also stated that the club has exceeded expectations with their performance in the GPL.

He said that their initial target was to finish in the top four but will now strive to win the league.



“That was not actually our target. Our target actually was top 4 and top 4 means we either be the league’s leaders, place second, third or fourth. But to our amazement we are seeing that what we targeted seems to have gone up as compared to what we were targeting.” Mr. Osei, communication director of the club confessed to Joy Sports.



“You see how the league is going, you win today, you are at the top, you lose, you are coming down. So you can’t come out now and say that we want to win the league, so we will take it game after game. When we get there and see we have the chance to, we will do that.”



Great Olympics last won the Ghana Premier League in 1974 and would be hoping to beat Medeama, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to the title.