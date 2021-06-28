Badu Kobi’s prophecy on Hearts of Oak beating Asante Kotoko comes to pass

Head Pastor of the Glorious Wave International, Prophet Badu Kobi

Prophet Badu Kobi’s prophecy that Accra Hearts of Oak would defeat their archrival Asante Kotoko in their matchday 31 game has finally come to pass.

Before the match played at 3:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, the Head Pastor of the Glorious Wave International prophesied during the morning service that the Phobians would defeat the Porcupines.



The man of God noted that, although he fancies Asante Kotoko, he cannot deny the truth that Hearts of Oak have been ordained winners in the game.



Prophet Badu Kobi said, “Today’s match, Hearts and Kotoko, Hearts would win.”



“After the match, it is Hearts of Oak who would win the day. I am a Kotoko fan but this day is not for Kotoko, it’s for Hearts, it’s for Phobia,” Badu Kobi added.



A lone goal from Daniel Afriyie Barnie ensured that Hearts of Oak defeated their rival Asante Kotoko by 1-0 to extend the gap between them on the league table.

Prophet Badu Kobi who in 2019 declared that the Accra-based club would win the Ghana Premier League which has eluded the club for more than a decade, stated that the prophecy would come to pass.



He said, “This league, Hearts of Oak would win.”



Watch video below



