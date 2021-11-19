Bafana Bafana not good enough to be at 2022 World Cup – Kurt Okraku

Bafana Bafana

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has stated that the South African national team is not good enough to have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana and South Africa have been at verbal war following the Black Stars’ 1-0 win over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.



Although the South African Football Association has protested Ghana’s win over their team, Kurt Okraku believes it’s high time that the SAFA boss, Danny Jordaan tells his countrymen that they don’t have a good squad to be at World Cup.



“It’s important that someone will tell Danny that he must speak the truth to the South African people to understand that their team is not good enough to make to the Mundial,” the GFA President said on Thursday.

According to him, the South Africans are finding excuses for their failure to qualify after failing to take their chances in their penultimate game against Zimbabwe.



“They were not confident in themselves. Haven’t we heard quotations from their coach? Did South Africa not play Zimbabwe when they knew they should have won 4-0 to be comfortable in Ghana when they knew they have not won in Ghana,” he stated.



Given that Ghana defeated South Africa in 2 legs in the 2022 AFCON Qualifiers, Kurt Okraku questioned why their opponents will file a protest for a rematch.



He said, “How will they dream that they will match up against Black Stars in Ghana?”







