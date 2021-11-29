Bafana vs. Black Stars: South Africa FA livid over FIFA's silence

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan

President of the South African Football Association, SAFA, Danny Jordaan is not happy with the world football governing body, FIFA, over the manner they are handling a protest lodged against a World Cup group qualifier.

The Black Stars defeated South Africa's Bafana Bafana by a lone goal on November 14 game played at the Cape Coast stadium.



The only goal of the game came from the spot when Dede Ayew converted after Daniel Amartey won a penalty for the Black Stars a little past the half-hour mark.



But the circumstances leading to the goal has become the point of contention with SAFA protesting that the Senegalese referee aside the particular bad call has showed open bias throughout the game.



FIFA had slated last week to give a ruling on the issue but have not done so and according to Jordaan, as of yesterday, November 28, SAFA had yet to be officially notified about reasons for the delay.



“Fifa issued a statement saying they would give us a decision on November 23. What is the date today? It is November 28 isn’t it,” Jordaan told the ;local Sunday Times yesterday.

“The question is why have they [Fifa] not even communicated with us? Why?”



He continued: “They must explain to people around the world that the matter is a lot more complicated than they originally thought and they need more time to consider their decision. Remaining silent for so many days without any form of communication is not the way to go here.



“The fact that they [haven't announced a decision] means there are other issues at play here. We asked Fifa for a thorough investigation [into Ndiaye's conduct]. Other people [who are not South Africans] have come forward and added more information.”



The result meant that Ghana qualified top of the group and will now proceed into a play-off draw slated for January 2022 along with nine African countries.



A two-legged tie to be played in March will determine Africa's five representatives to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.