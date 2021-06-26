Bale and Wales in high spirits and Italy also basking in confidence as last 16 games kick-starts today

The Wales squad left their Rome base for Amsterdam on Thursday

Source: Betway Ghana

The knockout stages of Euro 2020 are upon us with Saturday providing the first two last-16 games in Amsterdam and at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Wales squad left their Rome base for Amsterdam on Thursday and a third country visited at Euro 2020.



If Wales do beat Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena, they will return to Baku - where they played their opening two matches - for a quarter-final against Holland or the Czech Republic.



Denmark will be playing their first game away from Copenhagen's Parken Stadium when they take on Wales in their Euro 2020 last 16 tie on Saturday but there will still be a familiar feel in Amsterdam - a home away from home for Danish footballers.



The Danish national team has long been influenced by the Dutch masters at Ajax Amsterdam, and plenty of Danish players like Michael Laudrup, Morten Olsen, as a manager, and current striker Kasper Dolberg have thrived in the capital.



Italy face Austria in the other last-16 tie at Wembley later on Saturday. The Azzurri easily clinched first place in Group A, becoming the first team to advance to the round of 16 and one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Coached by former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, Italy won all three matches without conceding a goal and are unbeaten in their last 30 games.



Led by coach Franco Foda, Austria finished second behind the Netherlands in Group C with six points, following a 1-0 win over Ukraine in their final game on Monday.



Austria had never previously reached the knockout phase in the European Championship, exiting in the group stage in 2008, when they were co-hosts, and in 2016 when they finished bottom of their group without a win.



Euro 2020 update is by courtesy BetWay. Bet responsibly. Not open to persons under 18.