Balling brothers: 11 Ghanaian footballers who are brothers

Brothers who are footballers

It is often said “its better to learn from a brother than learn from a stranger.” Mostly in homes, sibling pick up useful lessons and knowledge from their other relatives.

Football is gradually becoming a family sport, with fathers becoming role models to their children, whiles brothers also strive to lookout for each other in the quest to make it to the top.



Although most brothers grow up playing football, the chances of turning a professional footballers are extremely slim. In the history of Ghanaian football, there are stories of some blood brothers who have



Let's take a look at some brothers who became well-known players.



Abedi Ayew, Kwame Ayew and Solar Ayew



The Ayew brothers blazed the trail at their prime in the 1980’s but it was Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ who went far to the extent of winning three African Player of the year awards, Uefa Champions League, AFCONs and many others.



Despite not reaching the same height as the great Abedi Ayew Pele, Solar and Kwame Ayew had an appreciable level of success in their careers.



Rahim Ayew, Andre Ayew & Jordan Ayew





Right after the senior Ayews bowed out the game, Abedi Ayew’s children also took over. Rahim Ayew who is the eldest was the first to grab headlines before Andre Ayew led Ghana’s U-20 team to win the 2009 U-20 World Cup.



Jordan Ayew came later and has played with Andre Ayew in the same team twice at club level and still play together in the Black Stars



Mubarak Wakaso & Alhassan Wakaso







Former Elche midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso is the biological brother of Alhassan Wakaso who plays for Cypriot club Olympiakos Nicosia. Both players are defensive midfielders and it appears Mubarak who is the senior was a role model to Alhassan.



Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan







These two brothers have both enjoyed illustrious careers at national level. Baffour Gyan played in the national team from 2001 to 2008 and at a point played with his brother Asamoah Gyan up front for the Black Stars.

Asamoah is quoted to have said many times how Baffour guided him to become a great striker. The former Sunderland player is Ghana’s all time top scorer.



Sulley Muntari and Muniru Sulley







Although Muniru never played at the senior national team like his brother Sulley Muntari, both were able to go through the ranks of Ghana’s youth team. Just like his brother Sulley, Muniru is equally good with long range shots. Ironically, the two brothers don’t support the same local teams in Ghana. While Muniru played for Asante Kotoko, Sulley chose to play for Hearts of Oak. Sulley has enjoyed a more illustrious career winning a treble with Inter Milan.



Eric Esso & Joseph Esso







These two brothers look like identical twins but they aren’t. Eric Esso who is the younger one plays as a striker while Joseph Esso is more of a midfielder. Eric Esso played for Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak while Joseph Esso played for Ashantigold. The two clashed twice in a league match in the GPL two seasons ago before Eric moved abroad.



Richard Kingson & Laryea Kingston





Despite having different surnames, these two players are biological brothers with the same fathers. Richard had to stick with the name Kingson after his name was wrongfully registered into the local football system. They both grew up playing for Great Olympics before going separate ways at their prime. Richard was a goalkeeper while Laryea was a winger.



Kevin-Prince Boateng Jerome Boateng







These two brothers inked their name in history when they became the first brothers to play for different countries at the World Cup. Born to Ghanaian fathers in Germany, K.P Boateng chose to represent Ghana while Jerome played for Germany. They also clashed a few times at club level. Despite their differences the brothers have a strong relationship. Kevin is a midfielder and more of a musician while Jerome is a defender and more in fashion.



Inaki Williams & Nico Williams







The Williams brothers both play for Athletic Bilbao a club they’ve known since childhood. Inaki who is the senior was the first to be drafted by the San Memes, guided his brother Nico Williams to also become a professional footballer. The brothers who were born to Ghanaian parents recently visited Ghana and Inaki confirmed his nationality switch to play for the Black Stars. Nico who plays for Spain’s u-21 team is still deciding on which country to represent.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye & Samuel Ashie Quaye







The two brothers are sons of a former footballer. They both play for Great Olympics in the GPL and are valued as key players in the team. The two brothers have all enjoyed their stints in the national colours. Whiles Maxwell plays as a forward, Samuel the younger one is more of a winger. The two brothers grew up playing football together.



Jerry, James & Gordon Akaminko







Unlike Jerry whose rise to fame came very fast, James and Gordon have enjoyed a steady growth. Jerry Akaminko became popular after he got injured prior to the 2014 World Cup, the player never recovered his form and lost his place in the national team. His 2nd brother, Gordon Akaminko on the other end had to endure more before getting the chance to join Ashgold then Great Olympics before recently joining Tanzanian premier league side Azam FC. The youngest one, Gordon Akaminko plays for Heart of Lions, a club they’ve all played.



