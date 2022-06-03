6
Menu
Sports

Ban boxing, it was introduced by Whites for Blacks to hurt themselves – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta 1 Demo Blakk Rasta

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Blakk Rasta, a reggae phenomenon in Ghana, has said that if he had the authority to alter one thing in the nation, he would put an end to the sport of boxing.

The artist who is well known for his song “Barrack Obama” believes that boxing is a primitive sport that should not be watched or participated in.

On the program on Citi TV, the singer suggested that the sport was brought to the blacks by the whites so that they would fight, and damage each other while they (the whites) enjoyed themselves. This was discussed in conjunction with Nana Tuffuor and Freda Adunyame.

“Within the first hour of my administration, I will put an end to boxing in this nation. It is a kind of barbarism. Why are you becoming so violent against one another? he inquired.

Blakk Rasta stated that he would also make sure that schools in the nation study Kwame Nkrumah as a course since he feels that the freedom warrior has not been studied very well. Blakk Rasta believes that Kwame Nkrumah has not been studied effectively.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays