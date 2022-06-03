Ban boxing, it was introduced by Whites for Blacks to hurt themselves – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, a reggae phenomenon in Ghana, has said that if he had the authority to alter one thing in the nation, he would put an end to the sport of boxing.

The artist who is well known for his song “Barrack Obama” believes that boxing is a primitive sport that should not be watched or participated in.



On the program on Citi TV, the singer suggested that the sport was brought to the blacks by the whites so that they would fight, and damage each other while they (the whites) enjoyed themselves. This was discussed in conjunction with Nana Tuffuor and Freda Adunyame.

“Within the first hour of my administration, I will put an end to boxing in this nation. It is a kind of barbarism. Why are you becoming so violent against one another? he inquired.



Blakk Rasta stated that he would also make sure that schools in the nation study Kwame Nkrumah as a course since he feels that the freedom warrior has not been studied very well. Blakk Rasta believes that Kwame Nkrumah has not been studied effectively.