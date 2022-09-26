10
Ban him - Kotoko fans petition GFA on social media after referee Yao Bless' poor performance in Super Clash

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some supporters of Asante Kotoko are urging the Ghana Referees Association to ban referee Selorm Yao Bless from officiating the Super Clash after awarding an ‘offside goal’ to Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with Accra Hearts of Oak in their first game of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Caleb Amankwa scored an offside goal from a set piece to get a late equalizer for Hearts Oak in the matchday three encounter.

Kotoko were denied some penalties in the match as their striker Mukwala was brought down in the box on several occasions with the referee allowing play to continue.

After the game, some disappointed Kotoko fans berated referee Selorm Yao Bless for failing to make bold decisions in the game.

While some called for stiffer punishment for referee Yao Bless just like referee Kenny Paddy who officiated a similar match last season, others also called for his ban.

