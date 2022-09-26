Ban him - Kotoko fans petition GFA on social media after referee Yao Bless' poor performance in Super Clash

Referee Selorm Yao Bless

Some supporters of Asante Kotoko are urging the Ghana Referees Association to ban referee Selorm Yao Bless from officiating the Super Clash after awarding an ‘offside goal’ to Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with Accra Hearts of Oak in their first game of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Caleb Amankwa scored an offside goal from a set piece to get a late equalizer for Hearts Oak in the matchday three encounter.



Kotoko were denied some penalties in the match as their striker Mukwala was brought down in the box on several occasions with the referee allowing play to continue.



After the game, some disappointed Kotoko fans berated referee Selorm Yao Bless for failing to make bold decisions in the game.



While some called for stiffer punishment for referee Yao Bless just like referee Kenny Paddy who officiated a similar match last season, others also called for his ban.



Here are some comments on social media

@ghanafaofficial we are waiting to see you ban or suspend referee selorm Yao bless Hypocrites — Enoch Pinkrah???????? (@EnochPink_) September 25, 2022

An improved @AsanteKotoko_SC performance, still needs time for our players to jell. But truth be told; Ref. Selorm Yao Bless had an agenda. How could he deny us 3 clear penalties and accept an offside goal by @HeartsOfOakGH ? @ghanafaofficial should ban this ref ASAP. — Apya J (AK-0005312) (@kurtis214) September 25, 2022

Selorm Yao bless be fraud herrrr???????? — Flick AK-0000441 (@AbraduE) September 25, 2022

@AsanteKotoko_SC vs @HeartsOfOakGH ... The man of the match is Referee Selorm Yao Bless.!! He blessed hearts with an offside goal and denied kotoko clear penalties. @HeartsOfOakGH Please sign him.fantastic performance !!! — michael yeboah (@kojo_my) September 25, 2022

The Ho based referee Selorm Yao Bless wasn’t just biased against Asante Kotote but unprofessional as well. Referee Bless, please put your tribal sentiments aside and officiate professionally. Ghana needs good and well trained referees. Still Kum Apem a, Apem bɛba. Asante yɛ Ɔman. pic.twitter.com/5h3G5VUF8g — Benjamin Effah Amponsah™️ (@Sir_Benjaminn) September 25, 2022

Seriously Ghanaian refs should sit up. If they want to go far, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak games are the games they should proves themselves.



Ref.Selorm Yao Bless ignored so many penalty calls.



Left soo many players to go free without cautions.



A lot of inconsistencies. pic.twitter.com/z5b6OTDTye — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) September 25, 2022

We don’t need selorm Yao Bless in our matches anymore. — Touching&cursing COMMITTEE MOVEMENT FOR THE REDS (@AndTouching) September 25, 2022

Selorm Yao Bless will trend for at least one week ???????? — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) September 25, 2022

A much better spectacle in the second half as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak share the spoils. Looks like the biggest talking point from the game will be referee Selorm Yao Bless ???? — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 25, 2022

Selorm Yaw Bless continued... Hopefully the Match review committee of the @ghanafaofficial will see the need to look into these bad calls and call him to order.. This s shameful especially on the bavk that a referee in this same fixture last sesson got suspended for 1 call pic.twitter.com/67QWiMJEuF — Wolfpack Konsult (@WKonsult) September 25, 2022

The super clash ended 1:1 draw after a lot of blind mistakes from center refree Selorm Yaw Bless..... pic.twitter.com/Fbj4JrHWlP — Moses Lord (@moseslord0242) September 25, 2022

All blame goes to match officials. 4 stonewall penalties denied..an offside goal.



Selorm Yaw Bless and his men can’t escape the blame https://t.co/bU1lmhCef9 — Akromah (@Sir_Hawk) September 25, 2022

Must every Kotoko v Hearts end in a draw??? Our referees are killing the beauty of this fixture. Selorm Yaw bless must be punished. — Otuo Acheampong (@Alonso6madrid) September 25, 2022

Just three games into the new season.



Officiating already taking centre stage ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️.



Referee Yaw Selorm Bless ???????? — Linus Siaw Nartey (@Linus_siaw) September 25, 2022

JNA/KPE