Bandits attack 307 students for GSSS Ikara afta Mando students kidnap

Di armed men invade di school in early hours of Sunday

Suspected bandits don attack Government Science Secondary School, Ikara inside Kaduna State, just barely two days after a similar attack happun for Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Madon where dem kidnap at least 39 students

Di armed men invade di school in early hours of Sunday but dia plan to abduct students fail as military put sand-sand for di gari, according to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs for di northwest Nigeria state.



Aruwan confam say all 307 students of di school dey safe. Dis dey come as di update on di remaining 39 kidnapped Kaduna students be say di kidnappers release video wey show those wey dem kindnap on Thursday night for Bando and demand N500m.



Leader of Northern Governors' Forum Simon Lalong dey hopeful say dem go release di kidnapped students soon.



Govnor Lalong of Plateau State wey give di hint today, say dem dey work hard to end insecurity for di north.



Troops earlier overpower bandits near Kaduna airport.

Since January 2021 bandits attack for di northwest region of Nigeria don increase. Na like 800 students security forces don rescue inside at least four separate attacks since then.



School management of di Federal College of Forestry wia gunmen kidnap some students on Friday for Kaduna, north west Nigeria don shutdown di school till further notice.



Dis one dey come as Kaduna State goment confam say e reach 30 students wey gunmen gbab from di school.



Di State Commissioner of Security, Samuel Aruwan, tok for statement on Friday morning say di whereabouts of 30 students still dey unknown.