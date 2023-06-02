Banks to undergo corrective measures by September 2023

File photo of some banks in Ghana

Source: Korsi Dzokoto, Contributor

One of the structural benchmark actions imposed by the IMF on Ghana is Bank of Ghana to approve the plans of all banks that were negotiated during the previous quarters. These plans aimed to rebuild capital buffers and initiate corrective actions on institutions whose plans were not considered credible.

The objective of this action was to promote financial stability and bolster the financial sector's contribution to medium-term growth by the end of September 2023.



The analysis of the IMF shows that Ghana's banking sector faced challenges related to capital adequacy and overall stability. The plans negotiated with the banks aimed to address these challenges by focusing on rebuilding capital buffers.



Rebuilding capital buffers refers to the process of strengthening the banks' capital positions to ensure that they have sufficient reserves to absorb potential losses and maintain their financial stability. This could involve measures such as capital injections, asset sales, profit retention, or other actions aimed at increasing the capital base of the banks.



The IMF structural benchmark action required the approval of these negotiated plans by relevant authorities, likely including the Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. The approval process ensures that the plans are consistent with regulatory requirements, adequately address the capital needs of the banks and other financial institutions and align with the overall objectives of promoting financial stability.



Additionally, the IMF condition emphasizes the need to initiate corrective actions on institutions whose plans are not considered credible by September 2023. This indicates that the authorities would closely evaluate the viability and feasibility of the proposed plans.

If a bank's plan is deemed not credible, it implies that it may not be sufficient to address the capital deficiencies or ensure the bank's long-term viability. In such cases, corrective actions would be initiated, which could include additional capital requirements, restructuring, or other measures to resolve the issues and safeguard financial stability.



Corrective Actions



1. Bank Amalgamation: In cases where multiple banks are facing significant challenges, bank amalgamation can be a viable option. This involves merging two or more banks to create a stronger and more resilient entity. By combining resources, expertise, and customer bases, the amalgamated bank can achieve economies of scale, enhance its risk management capabilities, and improve its overall financial position. Bank amalgamation can contribute to a more stable and efficient banking sector by eliminating weaker institutions and creating stronger market players.



2. License Withdrawal: In extreme cases where a bank's financial situation or operations pose a severe risk to financial stability, authorities may consider the withdrawal of its banking license. This measure involves revoking the bank's authorization to operate as a financial institution. License withdrawal is a last resort option used when other corrective measures have been deemed insufficient or unfeasible. By withdrawing the license, the authorities aim to protect depositors, safeguard the financial system, and prevent further damage from occurring.



3. Prompt Corrective Action (PCA): PCA is a regulatory framework that allows authorities to intervene in a bank's operations and impose specific measures based on its financial condition. These measures can include capital injection, restrictions on expansion or lending activities, governance changes, or even the appointment of an administrator. PCA is typically triggered when a bank fails to meet certain capital adequacy or asset quality thresholds. It is aimed at addressing the bank's weaknesses early on and preventing them from deteriorating further.

4. Resolution and Restructuring: In cases where a bank is deemed non-viable or unable to recover on its own, a resolution and restructuring process may be initiated. This involves a coordinated effort to stabilize the bank's operations, protect depositors' interests, and minimize the impact on financial stability. Resolution measures can include the sale of assets and liabilities to another institution, the creation of a bridge bank to take over critical functions, or the implementation of a bail-in mechanism where creditors contribute to the bank's recapitalization.



5. Undertaking Restructuring Initiatives: Implementing restructuring initiatives can be an effective way to address operational inefficiencies and improve the overall governance of the bank. This may involve streamlining operations, optimizing cost structures, and enhancing risk management practices. By making the necessary organizational adjustments, the bank can improve its efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance its ability to generate sustainable profits.



6. Considering Management Changes: In cases where there are concerns about the leadership or governance of the bank, management changes may be necessary. This can involve appointing new executives with relevant expertise and experience to lead the institution in a more effective and prudent manner. By ensuring capable and qualified leadership, the bank can instil confidence in stakeholders and implement necessary reforms.



The objective of promoting financial stability and bolstering the financial sector's contribution to medium-term growth underscores the importance of a sound and stable banking system for overall economic development. A well-capitalized and resilient banking sector can support credit expansion, facilitate investment, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.



Failure to achieve the objective of rebuilding capital buffers and implementing necessary corrective actions could have adverse consequences. It may weaken the stability of the banking sector, reduce investor confidence, and hinder the sector's ability to support economic growth.

It could also pose risks to depositors' funds and undermine the overall financial system.



These specific options, among others, form part of the corrective actions that authorities can initiate to address concerns with a bank's non-credible plans. The selection of appropriate measures depends on the specific circumstances and challenges faced by the institution.



By implementing these measures, the authorities aim to rectify the underlying issues, strengthen the bank's operations, and ensure the stability and resilience of the financial system.