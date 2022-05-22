Banned Richmond Lamptey returns to Kotoko squad for Berekum Chelsea clash

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has named a 20-man squad ahead of their match week 30 game in the Ghana Premier League against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The league leaders will welcome the Blues at the Baba Yara Stadium as they search for a victory to close in on the league title.



Midfielder Richmond Lamptey, whose 30 months ban from football begins next season has made his injury return to the squad.



Lamptey was found guilty in a match-fixing scandal that occurred in the 2020/2021 season, which involved Ashanti Gold and his former side Inter Allies.



After recovering from a knee ligament injury, Captain Abdul Ganiyu Ismail has also returned to the match-day squad. In contrast, Sheriff Mohammed has been ruled out of the game and the club's remaining matches due to injury.



Yussif Mubarik will miss Sunday's game due to suspension.

Below is the 20-man squad of Asante Kotoko:



Goalkeepers: Danlad Ibrahim, Kwame Baah



Defenders: Christopher Nettey, Abdul Ganiyu Ismail, Charles Owusu, Maxwell Agyemang, Andrew Appau, Samuel Appiah, Imoro Ibrahim



Midfielders: Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama, Richard Boadu, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richmond Lamptey



Forwards: Stephen Amankona, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Franck Mbella Etouga, George Mfegue Rodrigues, Evans Adomako, Samuel Boateng