Barcelona are fed up with Ilaix Moriba's demands

Ilaix Moriba, Barcelona player

Barcelona has had enough. They've grown tired of meeting Ilaix Moriba's representatives both in-person and online without the belief that there is any interest in reaching an agreement to extend the youngster's contract.

The Catalans believe that they've tried to get closer to an agreement, but they're not going to offer any more than they have already put on the table. Their current offer is their last, and if it's not signed then they will seek a new club for Ilaix.



Ilaix's contract ends in June 2022 and Barcelona doesn't want to lose him for free. Having impressed in his 18 appearances last season, the club thinks there is a market for him.

The 18-year-old knows that Barcelona's stance isn't a bluff and he is continuing to work with the B team and away from the first team. The Blaugrana hopes that Ilaix will reconsider his position.