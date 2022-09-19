2
Menu
Sports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde trends on social media after banter with Ghanaian influencer

Jules Kounde 09876 Barcelona defender, Jules Kounde

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barcelona defender, Jules Kounde is trending on Twitter after hitting back at Ghanaian influencer, Kaly Jay, who asked about the player's salary.

Kounde initially posted sad emojis on his Twitter page. Kaly Jay quoted the tweet and savagely asked about the cause of the player's post in a manner that triggered Kounde to reply.

"You haven't received your salary yet?" Kaly Jay, who is a staunch Chelsea fan wrote in the quoted tweet.

The French international in reply wrote: "Salary has been paid in full, thanks for your concern my G."

Kounde's reply has gone viral and has triggered several reactions from Barcelona fans who have lauded the player for his reply.

Jules Kounde who was a prime target for Chelsea, snubbed the London side to sign for Barcelona, at the time the Spanish Club were in financial difficulties.

Below are some reactions















Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams