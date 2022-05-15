Barcelona makes Mohammed Salisu top transfer target this summer - Reports

Mohammed Salisu in action for club side Southampton

Ghanaian center-back Mohammed Salisu has popped up on the radar of Spanish and European giants FC Barcelona ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is among of a five-man list the Catalunya giants are considering before the transfer window opens next month due to his enormous potential.



The Ghanaian has had a breakthrough season with Southampton FC in the English Premier League, playing a pivotal role in manager Ralph Hassenhutl’s team.



He has been shortlisted among players like Villareal’s Pau Torres, Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City and Juventus’ Matthijs De Ligt for a possible move in the summer.



He has had an outstanding displays for most part of the campaign has made his one of the sought after defenders in Europe.

The Ghanaian center-back has made 32 Premier League appearances and two in the EFL Cup, where he has scored 1 goal.



Mohammed Salisu leads the table for the most interceptions in the English Premier League, having excelled in games against Manchester United and Manchester City.



He could be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season if he moves to Barcelona in the summer.