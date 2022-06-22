Barcelona reacts to Memphis Depay's Ghana visit

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and striker Memphis Depay

Barcelona and Netherland forward Memphis Depay paid a visit to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House last Thursday after arriving in Ghana last Wednesday.

Last Sunday, he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.



The Barcelona forward was accompanied by the CEO of The Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards, Dentaa Amoateng, who also doubles as the International and Diaspora Relations Manager of Kotoko.



He had earlier over the weekend, renovated the washrooms of the Cape Coast School for the Blind and Deaf in Cape Coast.



Barcelona commented on the forward's tweet, expressing happiness about meeting Ghana's President.



"Grateful to meet the president of a country that I love so much. Coming back home feels always amazing and Ghana is the future y'all stay tuned!," Depay wrote.

"Spreading the Blaugrana love. Memphis in Ghana," the Spanish giants tweeted in response to the winger's post.



Depay is on vacation in Ghana, something which he often does during the off-season as he has Ghanaian roots.



The 28-year forward and his entourage met the Ghanaian president and presented him with a signed Barcelona jersey.



Depay played for Holland in two UEFA Nations League matches against Poland and Wales and scored a late winner for the Netherlands in their 3-2 win over Wales.



Depay, who has a Ghanaian father, will also meet the head of the country's FA to see where he can help.

He had a decent campaign with troubled Barcelona despite injury woes as he scored 12 goals in 28 La Liga games.



