Barcelona shortlist Mohammed Salisu on summer transfer list

Mohammed Salisu

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barcelona has reportedly shortlisted Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old is one of five centre backs Barcelona have pencilled for the soon-to-opened transfer window.

Together with Salisu on the list are, Villareal's Pau Torres, Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City, and Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt.

Mohammed Salisu, despite having a poor run at the tail end of the season, has been one of the best centre-backs overall in the English Premier League this season for Southampton.

The former Real Vallodolid player leads the ladder for the most interceptions in the EPL.

Mohammed Salisu joined the Southampton outfit in 2020 from Valladolid, signing a four-year deal.

This season, he has made 32 matches in all competition, scoring 1 goal.

