Barcelona striker Memphis Depay congratulates Asante Kotoko on winning Ghana Premier League

Kotoko Striker Franck Etouga Mbella (left) and Memphis Depay (right)

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay paid a surprise visit to Asante Kotoko's camp on Saturday evening.

The Dutch international who has Ghanaian roots was at the team's camp in Accra following their final match of the season.



The Porcupine Warriors drew 1-1 with the Accra Lions earlier in the day, and Depay surprised the players and technical team over dinner.



Kotoko management member Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE made it possible for Depay to meet the playing body.

Depay congratulated the club on becoming Ghanain champions for a record 25th time.



"Barcelona and Netherlands star Memphis Depay met with our players and Congratulated them on the league triumph and also offered some words of advice to the entire team," Kotoko tweeted.



