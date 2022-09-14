Barcelona trolled on social media after losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich

Some of the trolls on Barcelona

Spanish club, Barcelona was trolled on social media following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

Barca had a dream start in the game boxing the Germans on their own turf with relentless pressing and shooting from angels in the first half.



After the break, Bayern scored the opener through Lucas Hernandez who beat keeper Ter Stegen with a header from a Joshua Kimmich cross.



Bayern doubled their lead four minutes later when Sane broke into Barcelona’s box and placed the ball beyond Ter Stegen.



Barca tried to bounce back but the Germans comfortably held on to get the three points at home.



After the final whistle, some footballers and fans took to social media to mock Barcelona for failing to beat Bayern Munich for the 5th consecutive time.

Small time Thomas Muller will join agenda boys so we all can troll Barcelona together. ???????? — Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) September 13, 2022

Barca fans explaining how their new project failed to score at Bayern. pic.twitter.com/cjc0mMzwuk — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) September 13, 2022

Even rival players started trolling Barca after the game,that’s the price you pay as the biggest club in the world — JEY ???????? (@MmoaNkoaaa) September 14, 2022

Bayern got so bored of smacking Barca they gave them their best player and they still beating they ass I’m crying — ???? (@calmavinga) September 13, 2022

Fixed. Now Barca fans can smile pic.twitter.com/TGRimDsD2c — EKO ⚕️ (@bra_eko) September 14, 2022

Barça fans after realizing that the last time their side beat Cadiz, they ended up winning La Liga and the UCL: pic.twitter.com/CN8FD3THp7 — SK10 ???? (@SK10_Football) September 13, 2022

This banter sweet die ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/RxgkcEbYjD — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 13, 2022

Bechem United will score this Barcelona ntebe team not less than 4 goals if we are being sincere — GHANA DENVER #RTTJ???? (@gh_Denver) September 13, 2022

Bayern will score Barcelona home, away and far away and they can't do anything about it. — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 13, 2022

JNA/KPE