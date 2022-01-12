'Barcelona will sign Dede Ayew after Ghana wins the AFCON' – Ibrah 1

Ghanaian billionaire , Ibrah 1

Ghanaian billionaire and socialite, Ibrah 1 who has turned into an overnight seer of God has dropped another serious prophecy about Andre Dede Ayew, the ongoing AFCON, and Barcelona.

According to Ibrah 1 through a post he shared on his Instastories, football giant, Barcelona will sign Dede Ayew after the AFCON because he will emerge as the goal king of the tournament accompanied with a stunning performance.



Ibrah 1 further went ahead to crown Ghana as the champions of the 2021/2022 AFCON.



He wrote; “Barcelona will sign Andre Ayew immediately after he wins the CUP and the goal king. God favored him and gave the cup to Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the Blackstars of Ghana lost its opening game to Morocco last Monday after suffering a 1 nil defeat.



And the last time that the National team lifted the African trophy was in 1982 which is 40 years ago. We pray that this prophecy from Ibrah 1 ultimately comes to pass so that we can break the 40 at last.