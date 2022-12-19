Barrack Obama proclaims Messi as GOAT after 2022 FIFA World Cup victory

Barack Obama was the 44th president of the United States of America

44th president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, has jumped on the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) debate after Argentina's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

On Sunday, December 18, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in extra time to win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after 1978 and 1986.



As tributes poured in for Lionel Messi, who had won every trophy in football prior to the final against France, President Barack Obama congratulated the Albicelestes on their victory and proclaimed the Barcelona legend the GOAT.



"Congrats to Argentina and to the GOAT, Lionel Messi, for an amazing World Cup victory," Barack Obama wrote on his Twitter page.

Lionel Messi was named the Man of the Match in the final game against France and the best player of the tournament after scoring seven goals.



Also, Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar, Brazil legends Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho, England heroes Gary Lineker and David Beckham, and Barcelona youngster Gavi have been among those to pay tribute to the Argentina icon.



