Bashir Hayford cautions Medeama, Dreams FC ahead of CAF inter-club assignments

Bashir Hayford

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Bashiru Hayford has advised supporters of Medeama Sporting Club and Dreams FC to lower their expectations as they head into their respective CAF inter-club competitions.

Medeama after winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League, while Dreams FC will compete in CAF Confederations Cup after winning the 2023 MTN FA Cup.



Speaking on the chances of the Ghanaian representatives in the continental challenge, Hayford urged the two teams to take a cue from the recent poor performance of Ghanaian clubs and prepare well for the competition.



“The results of the clubs who previously represented Ghana should be a wake-up call to Medeama SC and Dreams FC. This should even be an advice to them”, he told Mothers FM.



“Our clubs perform poorly in Africa. Some were even eliminated from the preliminary round (just after two games). They should put things in place and prepare well. It will be good for them to beef up their squad. If they want to perform well then, they should start scouting players in Africa like other African clubs”



The veteran gaffer advised the two teams to put in place adequate preparations, knowing the quality on the side of their opponents.



“They should lower their expectations because their opponents are having the qualities. How do we build the quality? We build quality from the start. They should lower their expectations for the competition,” he added.

Medeama will play as host to Remo Stars of Nigeria in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium from Friday, August 18 to, Sunday, August 20 before traveling to Nigeria for the return fixture on Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27, 2023.



This is the first the Tarkwa-based club will compete in the elite football competition in their history, having previously featured in the CAF Confederation Cup twice in 2014 and 2017.



Meanwhile, Dreams FC will play as guests to Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan in the preliminary stage of the Total Energies CAF Confederation Cup.



The first games will be played from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20, with the second leg scheduled for Friday, August 25 to Sunday, 27, 2023.



LSN/KPE