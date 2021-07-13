Bashir Hayford shocked by club’s attempt to force him out

Coach Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford has expressed shock with the arrival of Maxwell Konadu, a decision he believes is an attempt by the club to force him out.

Hayford feels betrayed by the club and Konadu but has refused to quit until the management decides so.



"Upon all that I have done, including planning (I've started planning for the future...), I told them to allow me to take these boys for pre-season to prepare them for the league and they will see the difference,'' he recalled.



Meanwhile, Coach Konadu has defended his decision not to work with Coach Hayford due to the tensed atmosphere it could generate.

"Imagine me still being around Kotoko while Barreto is still working; how will the atmosphere be like?" Hayford asked when Graphic Sports contacted him for his reaction last Saturday.



The club said they appointed Konadu to strengthen the technical team headed by Hayford, but the former has taken charge with the full backing of the club.