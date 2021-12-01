Bashir Hayford slams Ghanaian strikers for making goalscoring difficult

Former Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford

Maxwell Abbey Quayes is top scorer in GPL

Bashir Hayford says the art of goal-scoring is easy



Bashir won the 2008 GPL for Asante Kotoko



Former Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities coach, Bashir Hayford has bemoaned the wastefulness of Ghanaian strikers in the local club competitions.



The inefficiencies of strikers in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season and have been the headache of most coaches and football fans as they often blame their inability to take chances to games they lose or draw.



But according to the veteran coach, its beats his imagination that Ghanaian strikers make goal-scoring difficult when the act of scoring goals is one of the easiest traits a striker should have.

"Scoring a goal is not difficult but strikers in Ghana have made goalscoring a difficult thing, as a Striker you have to get confident at all time," he said as quoted by footballghana.



Coach Bashir Hayford is currently club-less after he was shown the exit door in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League for his “junior” Maxwell Konadu.



The top scorer of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season is Accra Great Olympics winger Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye.



