Bashiru Hayford advises Hearts of Oak to improve finishing ahead of Kotoko clash

Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford, has advised Accra Hearts of Oak to improve their goalscoring ahead of the top-of-the-table clash on Sunday against Asante Kotoko.

Ghana's two biggest clubs will lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium on match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians reclaimed the top spot following their 2-1 win over Legon Cities on Thursday, June 24, 2021.



"Hearts of Oak have done very well. We took the game to them and they were able to stand very firm,” Hayford said after the game.



"Unfortunately, we had already conceded two goals and we had to make sure we redeem one. In the second half, we wanted to sell our game."



"They did well and they stood for the game and the whole of the 45 minutes of the second half was for us but they did well."



"And I think we have sold a very beautiful game for Ghanaians to see that Legon Cities is not a team to joke with."

He added: "I will advise them [Hearts] to take care of their finishing. When they are ending the game they should double up."



"The way we were giving it to them in the second half if we had some few minutes, in addition, they could have gotten problem."



"It's a good team and they are doing very well but, they should work on their finishing."



The first leg between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the ongoing season ended in a goalless draw with both teams missing from the spot.



